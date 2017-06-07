Horncastle couple call for council to fund a street cleaner

A Horncastle couple have urged the town council to fund a street cleaner.

The husband-and-wife duo say they have lived in Horncastle for eight years and claim during that time, the town has gone ‘down and down’ in terms of cleanliness.

The couple, who don’t want to be named, add they regularly clear weeds growing in busy town streets and also pick up litter.

However, they want the town council to take on more responsibility for keeping Horncastle clean and tidy.

Their comments come as the town council appeals for volunteers to join a ‘community clear-up’ this Saturday from 2-4pm.

The clean-up is being staged ahead of judging after the town council entered Horncastle in the 2017 Best Kept Village and Small Town competition.

The couple said: “We’ll support the event on Saturday but why doesn’t the council do more to keep the town tidy?

“They’ve got the money. Why don’t they employ a street cleaner? That would make a real difference.

“Horncastle has gone down and down while we’ve lived here. Have you seen the weeds in the High Street and Banks Street? What impression does that give to visitors?”

Clerk Amanda Bushell said the town council had employed another member of staff to help improve the state of the town.

She said: “Unfortunately, they have not been at work for the past month but we are hoping that when they return to work (this week) there will be a noticeable difference in the appearance of the town.

“The weeds have just recently been sprayed so they will start to die in the next week or two.”

Meanwhile, volunteers are still needed for Saturday which will involve litter picking, cleaning bins and phone boxes, removing old posters and pulling up weeds.

All equipment will be provided. Volunteers should meet at the library in Wharf Road.