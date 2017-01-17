Horncastle community responds to aid call

The nave of St Mary’s Church in Horncastle was temporarily transformed into a packing station when members of the congregation sorted winter clothing and blankets ready to be sent to Yemen, Syria and Iraq.

Items donated by Horncastle’s community will be delivered – through the Samara’s Aid Appeal – to the war-torn regions of the Middle East.

Moved by the sight of refugee children standing in snow wearing only thin clothing and flip flops they had fled in, Samara Levy started the appeal in 2014. To date, 62 articulated-lorry loads of clothing have been despatched.

Good clean clothing, shoes and blankets can still be delivered to St Mary’s up to midday on Thursday, January 19.