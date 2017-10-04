Horncastle club’s picture perfect evening

The Horncastle & District Photographic Society held their annual dinner and awards evening at the Coach and Horses, Hagworthingham.

This year, Lincolnshire Photographic Association judge Lynn Haith was invited to go along and present the awards.

Award winners pictured are, from left, Rita and Roy Leonard, Ron Abbott, Oscar Smedley, Jane Lawrence, Bob Dowlman, Brian Pinnion, Lynn Haith and Sandra Todd.

The Society, which was formed in 1960, holds meetings on most Tuesday evenings at 7.30pm in its own premises at the old Watson’s School, off West Street in Horncastle.

Photo by Oscarpix Imaging.