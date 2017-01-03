Horncastle church is collection point for humanitarian aid

Horncastle Parish Church is acting as a collection point for an appeal to help refugees across the Middle East.

Run by Samara’s Aid, the current focus is on Syria and Iraq, where more than 23.5million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.

“Millions of innocent people have fled conflict and horrific brutality; most left with just the clothes they were wearing” said Linda Patrick.

“Last year St Mary’s responded to the Samara Christmas and New Year Aid appeal and collected two van loads of clothes and bedding etc which went out to the displaced people of Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

“This year, we are looking for donations of good quality winter and mid season clothing, coats, jumpers and shoes in good condition as well as blankets.”

St Mary’s Church will be receiving donations until January 14, daily between 10am and 2pm.