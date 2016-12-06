Horncastle charity is runner up at national awards ceremony

Horncastle-based charity Home-Start Lincolnshire is celebrating after beating off tough competition to be named as a runner up at the Guardian’s National Public Service Awards.

Home-Start chief executive Tracey Ruddock, along with and members of the management team, attended the ceremony in London where they were nominated in the ‘transformation’ category.

The category celebrates teams who have demonstrated an exceptional level of application, innovation and achievement, and will have delivered substantial improvement in a public service that has made a real difference to people’s lives.

Home-Start within Lincolnshire has successfully transformed from eight individual schemes into one charity ensuring the whole region continues to benefit from its unique approach and support.

Ms Ruddock said: “We couldn’t be more delighted to have be nominated - it’s fantastic that myself and the management team have been recognised in this way – everyone involved with Home-Start Lincolnshire has worked really hard to ensure that the service we offer to all our local families has not been disrupted and we are busy working towards our aim of reaching even more vulnerable families within the county.”

Home Start is a volunteer based charity offering support, friendship and practical help to families with at least one primary school aged child.