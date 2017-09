Business owners in Horncastle are being urged to be vigilant after a teenager allegedly tried to use forged £20 notes.

A white teenage male, wearing blue jeans and a black and yellow coat with black cap, allegedly tried to pass off the forged £20 notes in Horncastle shops earlier this week.

If you have any information, call Lincolnshire Police on 101, or call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.