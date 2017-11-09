Horncastle British Legion officials slam thieves who stole Poppy collection boxes

Officials from the Horncastle branch of the Royal British Legion have slammed thieves who stole two Poppy collection boxes as ‘pathetic.’

The boxers were stolen this week - one from the Lincolnshire Co-op in Horncastle and the other from Wisby’s Butchers in Wragby.

Police have been informed.

Branch chairman Julian Millington said: “It’s sickening that people steal these collection boxes.

“What do I think of them? They are pathetic.”

It’s understood the box was taken from the Co-op on Wednesday night.

The theft comes as the branch gears up for Remembrance Day services and parades.

Mr Millington urged any businesses who have a collection box to make sure it is secure.

He added: “I know some people are desperate but stealing these boxes really is the lowest of the low.”