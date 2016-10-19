Home-Start Lincolnshire recognised for family support

A county-wide charity which helps vulnerable families is celebrating after being shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Representatives from Home-Start Lincolnshire have been invited to London to attend the The Guardian, National Public Service Awards in November where the winner will be announced.

The charity has been nominated in the ‘Transformation’ category.

This category celebrates teams which have demonstrated an exceptional level of application, innovation and achievement, and will have delivered substantial improvement in a public service that has made a real difference to people’s lives - and that certainly sums up the great support the whole team of volunteers and staff give vulnerable families throughout the county.

Home-Start within Lincolnshire has successfully transformed from eight individual schemes into one charity ensuring the whole region benefits from Home-Start Lincolnshire’s unique approach and support

Tracey Ruddock, Chief Executive, expressed her appreciation to the team.

“It’s fantastic that myself and the Management team have been recognised in this way,” she said.

“Everyone involved with Home-Start Lincolnshire has worked really hard to ensure that the service we offer to all our local families has not been disrupted and we are busy working towards our aim of reaching even more vulnerable families within the county.”

Home Start is a volunteer based charity offering support, friendship and practical help to families with at least one primary school aged child.

Home Start Lincolnshire supports more than 1000 families each year across the county, through a volunteer home visiting service across the county with additional support given through Family Groups

The charity supports parents in situations as diverse as isolation, bereavement, multiple births, illness, disability or who are just finding parenting a struggle.

To find out more about support Home-Start Lincolnshire in your local area or to join their team of dedicated volunteers call 01507 308030, email enquiries@homestartlincolnshire.co.uk or visit the website at www.homestartlincolnshire.co.uk.