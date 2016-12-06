Suffolk home urges older people living alone to take care in cold weather

A manager from a care home in Hadleigh is today urging older people living alone in the community to take extra care in the cold weather.

With temperatures expected to drop across the country, Irene Worsdell, from Anchor’s Canterbury House care home in Gallows Hill will be taking extra steps to ensure that her staff and residents are staying warm and staying safe this winter.

Irene Wordsell

Irene said risks of falling among older people are high in the cold weather.

She said: “Anchor is urging the wider community to keep a close eye on elderly neighbours and their older relatives who may live alone and are more vulnerable in the cold weather.

“We recommend older people have regular hot drinks and eat at least one hot meal a day if possible. Eating regularly helps to keep up energy levels during winter.

“Wrap up warm and wear several light layers of warm clothes. Wear footwear with a good grip if you need to go outside on cold days, and take extra care if you go out.

“Anchor has produced its free Getting Ready for Winter guide which gives lots of advice as well as covering such topics as getting a winter flu jab and cold weather payments.”

The free Getting Ready for Winter guide can be downloaded here: http://guides.anchor.org.uk/GettingReadyforWinter

