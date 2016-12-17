Reminder over medicines, from CCG

With the Christmas and New Year bank holidays looming, Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group is reminding residents to order their repeat prescriptions in plenty of time.

A spokesman said: “At busy times of year like Christmas it is important that we spend a few minutes thinking about our health care by ordering and collecting any repeat prescriptions in advance of the bank holidays as many pharmacies will be closed.”

Patients are advised to order the prescriptions they need and to make sure any regular prescriptions for medication are renewed and collected before the holidays start.

Running out of daily medication over the Christmas break could have serious consequences for some patients, such as those with heart problems.

The spokesman added: “The last thing any of us wants is to have our Christmas spoilt because we cannot take our regular medication.”