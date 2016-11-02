Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust pledge their support for the Armed Forces community

A pledge of continued support has been given from the Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) to the Armed Forces.

The LPFT was joined by Colonel Niall MacDougal, Assistant Commander of the Army’s 102 Logistic Brigade, on Thursday to sign an Armed Forces covenant.

The covenant allows businesses and charitable organisations to demonstrate support for the Armed Forces community. It relates to serving and ex-serving personnel and their families.

The signing took place ahead of the LPFT’s Board of Directers meeting in Sleaford.

Chairman Paul Devlin said: “Lincolnshire has such a strong connection in terms of the military.

“We are committed to supporting reservists and demonstrating our support for staff with family in the forces.”

Colonel MacDougal said: “We are grateful for the support we get from the trust.”

The LPFT provides specialist health services for people with learning disabilities and mental health problems across Lincolnshire.