VIDEO: A sneak peek into Boston Pilgrim Hospital’s new maternity build

There are only a few weeks left until maternity staff at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital move into a new modern £3.7 million purpose-built unit – and reporter Daniel Jaines has been given a sneak peek...

