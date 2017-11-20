Forget Black Friday, try Get Fit Friday in East Lindsey

Four leisure centre’s and fitness suites in East Lindsey are offering a money-saving offer this Friday, November 24.

The Meridian Leisure Centre, in Louth; the Horncastle Pool and Fitness Suite; Station Sports Centre, in Mablethorpe; and Embassy Swimming Pool and Fitness Suite, in Skegness, are shedding pounds off the price of an annual membership on Black Friday – to help you get fit and shed your own pounds.

For just one day only, to coincide with the great national sales event, the Magna Vitae Trust – which operates the four centres – is offering annual memberships for just £299, which equates to just 82p a day.

And the even better news is that the Cash Annual Platinum Membership offer allows people to use any of the centres and the range of facilities on offer – from swimming pools to the gyms and fitness suites.

There is only one condition – you must sign up on Black Friday for the year, using cash or a debit/credit card.

Announcing the November 24 offer, Magna Vitae Chief Executive Mark Humphreys, said: “While Black Friday is well known for the big sales on goods, we thought we would do something a little bit different and turn this famous day into Get Fit Friday in East Lindsey.

“We have some really great fitness and leisure facilities across all our centres – so why not take advantage of this offer, either for yourself or as a Christmas present for someone else.”

The centres are open on Black Friday, November 24, for new members to take up the offer, at the following times:

Meridian Leisure Centre, 6am until 10pm; Horncastle Pool and Fitness Suite, 6.30am until 9pm; Embassy Pool and Fitness Suite, 7am until 9pm, and Station Sports Centre, 7am until 9.30pm.