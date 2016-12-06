Disability event in Woodhall Spa

Disabled patients, their carers and family members are invited to a ‘disability listening event’ in Woodhall Spa.

The event, organised by Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group, will be held on Thursday, December 8 at the Dower House Hotel.

The aim of the event is to talk about access to NHS services for disabled people and there will be an opportunity for disabled patients, as well as their carers and families, to discuss the issues and challenges they face. The event will also be used to launch the Accessible Information Standard.

Lincolnshire East CCG engagement manager Claire Hornsby said: “We would like as many disabled patients, along with their carers and family members, to attend as possible.

“We are really keen to hear about people’s experiences of healthcare, good, bad or indifferent.

“We hope that local disabled patients will take advantage of the disability listening event and share with us their personal experiences of healthcare, and we look forward to meeting patients, their carers and families on December 8.”

The event will start at 1pm and will finish at around 3pm. If you would like to attend, call 01522 515308 or email public.engagement@lincolnshireeastccg.nhs.uk