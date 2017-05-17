Breast screening appointments in Horncastle cancelled this week after NHS cyber attack

Breast screening appointments at the mobile NHS unit in Horncastle have been cancelled this week following last Friday’s cyber attack.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust computers were affected in the nationwide attack last Friday.

As a result, mobile breast screening appointments in Horncastle will not take place this week.

A spokesman said the NHS Trust hopes to resume appointments at the town unit next week.

Appointments at Lincoln Hospital and Boston Pilgrim Hospital will go ahead as normal.

If you have a concern abut your breast screening appointment call 01522 573 999.