Back to school sleep tips

Getting kids back into a term time sleep routine doesn’t have to be a nightmare according to The Sleep Council.

Late nights, long lie ins and days without structure are just some of the reasons the summer holidays play havoc with children’s sleeping patterns. But as the start of a new school year looms, parents are advised to start trying to re-establish their regular sleep routines a good week before they go back.

Lisa Artis of The Sleep Council said: “It’s not uncommon to find that the long break disrupts bed and wake up times.

“However routine is key for a good night’s kip and in order to readjust sleep patterns, we recommend a steady transitional routine - start by backing up the time kids hit the sack by about 10-20 minutes every day.”

Sleep is especially important for children as it directly impacts mental and physical development.

Young children need around 10-11 hours sleep a night, older children around nine. Lack of sleep can make children irritable and can lead to mood swings, behavioural problems such as hyperactivity and cognitive problems that effects their ability to learn in school.

It’s also important to have a proper wind down routine where toys or any electronic items are put away and they have a bath, a warm milky drink and read a book.

This gets children relaxed and ready for bed. Make sure that the bed is comfy and welcoming too and never send kids to bed if they’re being naughty!

Lisa said: “Whatever you do, don’t wait until a couple of days before your child starts back at school or you will have a battle on your hands.”

Here are The Sleep Council’s top tips to help your child get back into a routine ready for school:

Impress on them the importance of a good night’s sleep

Encourage regular exercise - outdoor play, bike rides or trampolining

Reduce caffeine such as coke and other fizzy drinks, and even chocolate

Try and get them into a routine - doing things in the same order before going to bed at night will help

Make sure the bedroom is tech free, or alternatively zone it into sleep and play areas

Create a restful sleeping environment - a room that is dark, cool, quiet, safe and comfortable

Make sure the bed is comfortable. Make sure it is still big enough for growing children.