Heading for the heights at Kirkby on Bain school

These youngsters at Kirkby on Bain Church of England Primary School are already hitting the heights!

They are the new starters in Maple, the reception class at the school.

The children took to the climbing frames for this photograph taken by John Aron.

They were joined by Georgina Dale who has taken over as the new head at the school which was recently rated as ‘outstanding’ by inspectors.

And the children have wasted no time settling in - taking part in PE lessons and setting up their own bakery where they baked and sold some delicious currant buns.