‘He was a great ambassador’ - LIVES tribute to Horncastle man

LIVES have led the tributes to a ‘wonderful and popular’ Horncastle man who has died at the age of 92.

Together with wife Sybil, Ken Bush was a member of a number of locally-based organisations.

However, it was his work with LIVES which he is best remembered.

Mr Bush was a key figure in helping LIVES start-up and develop into the major organisation it is today.

The Horncastle based first responder charity - which helps save hundreds of lives every year across Lincolnshire - praised Mr Bush as ‘one of life’s great ambassadors.’

A spokesman for LIVES told the News: “Everyone at LIVES is sad to hear of the passing of Ken.

“LIVES would not be the organisation that it is today without the huge contribution that Ken made to the development of the charity.

“ Many of our LIVES responders recall the significant energy and commitment that Ken contributed in the early years of the organisation, and over more than 30 years. “

LIVES Clinical Director Doctor Simon Topham paid a special tribute to Mr Buish.

He said: “Ken supported me and made me so welcome when I first joined LIVES in 1993 and like many others through the years, gave immense amounts of their time and energy into enabling LIVES to help so many Lincolnshire people in their hour of need.

“Since then LIVES has grown to an organisation that helped more than 20,000 patients last year - something that we know Ken was very proud of.”

“ He was one of life’s great ambassadors.”

Mr Bush was born in Cambridgeshire in April 1925.

During the Second World War, he flew with the RAF, serving in Africa and Cyprus.

Together with his wife and three children, he moved to Horncastle in 1959.

For more than 25 years, he was the Lindsey Division Surveyor for Lincolnshire County Councii’s Highways Department, based in Hemingby Lane, Horncastle.

Mr and Mrs Bush were well-known and much respected figures in Horncastle.

Bob Wayne, who serves on a number of organisations, described them as a ‘lovely couple.’

Mr Bush’s family say his work with LIVES remained his proudest achievement.

As well as being a co -founder, he also served as treasurer and secretary for many years.

Mr Bush died in Taunton, Somerset where a family funeral was held.

Neighbours - we will miss them

The long-time neighbours of Mr and Mrs Bush in Horncastle have described them as a ‘wonderful couple.”

Len and Linda Sutton lived next door to Mr and Mrs Bush since 1982.

Mrs Sutton told the News: “They were a wonderful couple who would do anything for anyone. We got to know them - and their children - very well over the years.

“They were the perfect neighbours and we will miss them.”

Mrs Suitton said she loved swapping tips about plants with Mr Bush who was a keen gardener.