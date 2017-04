A Horncastle family are appealing for information to find their missing dog.

Tiny, a black and tan Jack Russell terrier cross, disappeared in the fields up Bowl Alley Lane at lunchtime on April 7 and has not been seen since.

She was wearing a red collar and is microchipped and a ‘substantial’ reward is offered to bring Tiny home.

Further information can be found on DogLost.co.uk (ref 113549).

http://www.doglost.co.uk/dog-blog.php?dogId=113549#.WPnp9XgiolL