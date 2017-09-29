Have you seen this man?

Police officers are concerned for the safety of a man from Nottingham area who is believed to have travelled to Lincolnshire.

Lee Parker, 40, was reported missing from the Wollaton area on Tuesday.

He is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 11ins tall, with short straight brown hair and tattoos on either side of his neck. Lee is believed to be wearing a Superdry jacket, jeans and trainers.

If you have seen Lee or have any information about his whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 215 of 26 September 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.