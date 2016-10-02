Have a say in safety survey

The Lincolnshire Community Safety Partnership (LCSP) wants to know what people think the priorities should be to improve community safety and tackle crime in the local area.

The partnership will use the results of this year’s survey to help determine where resources and activity should be targeted, as organisations work together to keep people safe.

Executive councillor for community safety at the county council Barry Young said: “Crime rates in Lincolnshire are generally low, but feeling safe in your community is important too.

“Every year the partnership reviews what it should focus on, and your views can help decide what should be done at a local level in towns and districts in Lincolnshire.”

Go to lincolnshire.gov.uk/lincolnshire-community-safety-partnership.

The survey will close on November 11.