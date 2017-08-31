Happy birthday to Horncastle’s Bush Tyres - a terrific success

It’s a remarkable success story that started in New Bolingbroke before the Second World War.

Now, a company which has had its head office in Horncastle since 1962 is about to celebrate a very happy 70th birthday.

From those humble beginnings, Bush Tyres is established as of the longest trading tyre companies in the UK.

The family owned company has rightfully earned a reputation as Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire’s leading independent tyre specialist, in both retail and wholesale,

A company spokesman said: “We are currently setting standards that competitors throughout the country are finding hard to follow.”

That success story began when Benjamin Arthur Bush, fondly known locally as ‘Benny’, ran a cycle shop in New Bolingbroke.

Shortly before World War Two, he responded to growing public demand by adding the supply of pneumatic car tyres to his established cycle-tyre business.

Following the war, B.A. Bush became a recognised tyre dealer and by 1947 were fitting tyres to vehicles of all types.

However, Benny probably never thought his company would develop into a regional force.

In 1962, the company re-located to its present head office site in the old Station Yard, Horncastle.

Under the direction of Benny’s son Ivor, and now his grandson Nigel, the company has grown substantially with stores opening in Skegness, Stickney, Louth and the first of the new look branches in Sleaford.

The company logo is a familiar site with branches throughout Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire.

Nationally, in 2010 Bush Tyres joined with fellow Group Tyre Members Elite Garage and Tanvic Group to form Grouptyre Wholesale (GTW), a pioneering distribution company that delivers unparalleled tyre stocks and service to tyre retailers across the South.

The success of this business has led to an expansion from its Aylesbury site to a second site in Brentwood in recent years to further enhance its service offering.

Bush Tyres is a proud founding member of Grouptyre and they continue to work closely with other Grouptyre members to develop the success of the business.

The family are determined to ensure the business continues to flourish - whether it is the private motorist with the very latest that technology has to offer, or keeping the farmers’ tractor wheels turning,

Bush are proud of their ‘quality at all costs’ philosophy.

