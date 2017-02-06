Half term ‘fun day’ with the Louth Thirteen Plus Project

The Louth Thirteen Plus Project and ‘Positive Futures in Lincolnshire’ will be working together this February half term to put on a fun day for 11-17 year olds.

The event will take place next Wednesday (February 15) from 10am-3pm, and will include football coaching, basketball, art and crafts, cookery, pool, and more. The cost is just £3.50 per person.

The fun day will be led by qualified staff and there are limited places available.

Bring along some extra money for lunch (refreshments will be on sale), as well as some sensible sports shoes and a towel.

Collect a booking form and pay at the youth centre in Park Avenue on February 7 and February 10 (open from 4pm until 9pm).

• Call the Louth Thirteen Plus Project on 01507 602868 or 07507 605593 for details.