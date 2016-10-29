Gunby ghosts at haunted Hallowe’en hall

On Saturday (October 29), the National Trust’s Gunby Hall will be haunted again by ghosts for a scary Hallowe’en opening.

Carefully make your way through the three floors of the house, which will be dark and spooky, with lots of cobwebs and eerie noises, and meet the Gunby ghosts who like to get up to mischief this time of year.

If you have been brave and made it out of the frightening cold dark basement unscathed, you will have earned some sweets as a reward.

Maybe go for a nice walk in the lovely eight acre gardens too or have a cuppa with some cake in the tea-room afterwards to steady your nerves.

Gunby visitor experience manager, Astrid Gatenby said: “It doesn’t take much to make the house feel haunted and a bit menacing.

“Our volunteers enjoy making our visitors jump a little and we always have a lot of fun at Hallowe’en. We love it when visitors join in the spirit of the day and come dressed up in scary costumes too.”

The haunted hall is open on Saturday, October 29, from 11am till 5pm (last admission 4pm).