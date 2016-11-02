Greetham owners celebrate success

The owners of Greetham Retreat Holidays are celebrating again after winning the VisitEngland 2016 ROSE award for their smart and stylish self catering accommodation situated just outside Horncastle.

Greetham Retreat is the only self catering accommodation business in Lincolnshire to win this national award in 2016.

Owners Rob and Jeanette Folwell recently attended the Independent Hotel show in Olympia, London to be presented with the prestigious award for going the ‘extra mile’ and offering excellent customer service to guests.

Jeanette said: “It’s such a privilege to win this award because our guests staying here really love what we and the area and the Lincolnshire Wolds offers.”

Rob added: “It is fantastic to be recognised nationally. It makes us so proud.”