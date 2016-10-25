Green light expected for 265 new homes

Controversial plans for 265 new homes in Horncastle seem certain to get the go ahead from East Lindsey Council tomorrow (Thursday) - despite a raft of objections and concerns from residents and concerns.

ELDC planning officers are recommending approval of final permission for site at Langton Hill when the application goes before a planning committee at Manby.

The recommendation follows a long-drawn out process which saw ELDC firstly reject the plans only to lose an appeal in front of a Government appointed inspector.

The initial developers were Gladman but the application has been submitted by Cyden Homes, a company based in Laceby.

More than 20 residents have objected to the plans while Horncastle Town Council and Thimbleby Parish Council have written to planners raising issues.

Although planning committee members could rejected the scheme, a source has told the News it would be a major surprise - given that decision by the independent inspector.

A resident, who did not want to be named, said: “We’ve fought this from the start but it’s end of the road.

“They’ll get permission. So much for local democracy. It all leaves a bitter taste. Who is going to buy these homes? More importantly, where are the children going to go to school? Where will the people get medical care?”

The Government inspector did attach several conditions to his outline permission and many of the letters sent to ELDC urge planners to make sure those conditions are met.

They include access to the site, drainage and the actual design of properties.

Coucnillors in Horncastle and Thimbleby raise issues about access and also all for ELDC to enforce any conditions.

In a letter, a resident says: “I have lived at Langton Hill for over 40 years and I hate to see the town overdeveloped.”

Many other letters raise issues about the impact on the local infrastructure with one claiming schools could not cope with an influx of new pupils.

There is a section 106 agreement in place regarding developers paying funding for improvements to education.

However, as the News revealed, no agreement was in place regarding medical services because the NHS did not submit an application to the inspector.

Claims that existing properties will be overlooked by new homes are a common complaint.

Represnetiaves of Cyden Homes did attend a town council planning committee meeting a couple of months ago and faced opposition from residents.

Cyden Homes stressed there was a demand for new homes in the town but admitted the development could take up to 10 years to complete.

That drew fresh complaints from residents about noise and dirt.