Grants available for community groups improving lives

Community groups in East Lindsey can apply for up to £2,000 to help improve the quality of lives of local people.

The aim of the Horncastle & District Health and Wellbeing Fund is to promote health and wellbeing for the residents of Horncastle, the principal area of benefit, and the surrounding district of East Lindsey.

Groups can apply costs connected with access to local services and activities, or those that increase physical activity or mobility.

Does your group provide health care, support for people with disabilities or older people? If so, you may be eligible to apply for money to buy equipment, pay for venue hire, telephone, refreshments, volunteer costs/training, etc.

The panel is also keen to help individuals, who can apply for up to £500 to buy equipment - wheelchairs, medical aids etc - pay for transport, travel or support costs not provided by statutory bodies.

The next closing date for receipt of applications is September 1, 2017.

The application form is straight forward and applicants will be notified in early October.

Grants manager, Sue Fortune, is available to visit you or your project, to find out more about how it reaches those in need and advise about form filling, costings etc.

For an application form or to chat about your project, contact her on 01529 305825.