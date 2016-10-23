Glass and pottery studio opens in Alford

Alford Craft Market’s new Bakehouse glass and pottery studio is set open for this first time on Saturday, October 29, from 11am-3pm.

The Bakehouse will host classes in pottery (children and adults), ceramics, glass blowing, glass fusing, and glass bead making in addition to the many craft classes we already run.

The classes are publicised in the studio’s brochure - available online on its website and at its Alford Craft Market Shop.

Building work is now complete and during the official opening, the ribbon will be cut by Audrey Tuplin who baked many pies in the Bakehouse when it was used by the butchers, Thornalleys, in the latter half of the last century.

There will be tours and demonstrations in the Bakehouse from 11.15am-3pm and everyone is welcome to come along.