Getaway fun at Horncastle church concert

Horncastle’s St Mary’s Church had its roof lifted when the ever popular Banovallum Brass gave their annual concert to the Getaway Club, their friends and supporters.

This was no staid concert with the audience sitting listening from the pews, for most of the show the aisles were filled with members, many in fancy dress, dancing and doing the conga.

Clapping and waving was the order of the day as the town’s versatile band galloped through a repertoire of popular music, covering everything from Michael Jackson to Star Wars,.

The Getaway Club meets every Wednesday at the Community Centre in Manor House Street when young people of all ages with learning difficulties from all over East Lindsey join together for social activities. For more information contact the leader, Jo, on 01507 526955.