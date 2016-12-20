Get ready for the Boxing Day races at Market Rasen

Boxing Day is a popular time of year where families dress up warm to enjoy a day at the races in Market Rasen.

This year is like no other and is set to be a fun day out for all.

It is a once-a-year chance to enjoy a festive afternoon at the races at the county’s only racecourse.

The Rand Farm Park Family Funday fixture is a traditional day out for thousands and there’s free entertainment for the youngsters.

Attendance at the meeting has topped 9,000 spectators in each of the last two years.

Tickets are available in advance online, visit: www.marketrasenraces.co.uk.

Accompanied under 18s get in free on the day.

Half price admission is available to those aged 18 to 24.

Young adults should register at RacePass18to24.co.uk to receive a free RacePass membership card.