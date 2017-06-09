GENERAL ELECTION: Victoria Atkins keeps hold of seat in Louth and Horncastle for the Conservatives

Louth and Horncastle has stayed true blue once again as Victoria Atkins has held her seat in Louth and Horncastle for the Conservatives and has increased her majority along the way.

Ms Atkins, the retaining MP received a huge amount of the total vote with 33,733 - a big increase compared to voting in 2015, which stood at 25,755.

It was a very busy evening at the count held at the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth. Photo: John Aron.

Labour’s Julie Speed was placed second with 14,092 votes, followed by Jonathan Noble with 2,460, Lisa Gabriel for the Liberal Democrats received 1,990 votes and Peter Hill of the Monster Raving Loony Party received 496 votes.

The turnout this year was down with 66.9%.

In 2015, the turnout was slightly higher with 67.5%.

Victoria was all smiles following the result: “I am absolutely delighted and privileged to have been re-elected as the MP for Louth and Horncastle,” Ms Atkins told the Leader.

The final votes being counted, minutes before the result was announced. Photo: John Aron.

“I walked into this election not expecting anything and I never took this seat for granted, which is why I worked really hard on the campaign trial and I think the votes reflect that.”

Ms Atkins added that she never underestimated her opponents, in case the result didn’t go her way, and felt that it was ‘a good, clean fight’.

“I will now be going home to try and get some sleep, but I am sure I’m mostly likely going to be glued to the TV to see how the rest of the results unfold,” Ms Atkins said.

“There are still many seats yet to be declared and I remain hopeful for the Conservatives.”

Labour candidate Julie Speed knew she had to realistic with the election result, but was very happy for Labour’s results increase from 2015.

“As a party we felt to put the effort in locally was very important and I am delighted to see that we increased our votes here in Louth and Horncastle,” Julie said.

“It’s absolutely incredible and I look forward to seeing the party build up its presence in the future.”

Leader of East Lindsey District Council, Councillor Craig Leyland was also pleased to see an increase in the Conservative majority for Louth and Horncastle.

“It’s been an interesting night overall,” Coun Leyland said.

“I am really pleased to see an increased majority and Victoria’s win is fantastic news. She has worked very hard for the constituency.”

In total there were 101 polling stations across the East Lindsey District.