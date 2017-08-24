GCSE results: Success for Horncastle’s local schools

The wait was finally over for GCSE students in the Horncastle area as their exam results were released this morning.

Students and their parents from QEGS, Banovallum and Barnes Wallis Academy shared smiles, hugs and tears as their grades were revealed.

Banovallum - Hannah Hall, Isobel Renner, Ellie Fidling, Hollie Longden. Verity Walton, Kieran Johnson

Heather Payne, headteacher at QEGS, said: “Our Year 11 students have enjoyed success again this year with results of which they can be proud.

“Over 40% of the year group gained 5 or more grades at A, A* or 7+.

“It goes without saying that we are proud of what all our students achieve in and outside of the classroom.”

Over at Banovallum school, outgoing headteacher Nicki Shore said: “Banovallum is delighted to report very pleasing GCSE results in its second year of reporting as an academy and in the first year of the GCSE changes.

Students at QEGS

“With one set of results still to be published, we are already seeing 60% of our cohort having achieved the threshold grades in English and Maths.

“In a time of increased examination rigour, Banovallum has maintained a commitment to quality first teaching and wider education and, as such, can be even more proud of the headline figures.”

Barnes Wallis Academy secured impressive grades within English, with 81% of students achieving the new GCSE standard of 9-4.

Emma Day, Principal at Barnes Wallis Academy, said: “All of our students are encouraged to work hard and fulfil their ambitions and we have seen some incredible individual performances today.

Banovallum - Georgia Whitley and Holly Armstrong

“Many congratulations to every one of our students on their achievements.”

More words and pictures in next week’s Horncastle News.

Barnes Wallis - Kane Partridge, Nathan Hayward., Thomas Hayward, Leon Thornton with Principal Emma Day