Games galore at Lions Club Fun Day

Coningsby and Tattershall Lions held another highly successful Fun Day at the Barnes Wallis Academy in Tattershall.

The day attracted 114 children, who took part in the many games provided by Lions and the Rotary Club.

Lions fun day EMN-170607-132728001

Every child who took part was awarded a medal and those who excelled received trophies.

Coningsby Town Council held a surgery where people could ask for advice, make complaints and generally chat about the village and the way the Council works.

Some tasty food and drink was provided , while the steadily growing Leos group also turned out and helped in a variety of ways.

Lions fun day EMN-170607-132716001