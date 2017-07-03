GALLERY: Bake-off in Skegness is SO delicious

Budding bakers have proved their favourite locations in East Lindsey are good enough to eat.
The SO Festival’s Cake Fest took place yesterday in Compass Gardens.
One hundred teams teams or individuals were invited to bake a replica of their favourite building or place to create a 100 square metre fully-edible map of East Lincolnshire.
SO Festival has been working with County Care, a local community group, on the project and among the locations they chose to be recreated in cake were the Giant Wheel at Bottons Pleasure Beach, the Pyramid at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells and the Jolly Fisherman Waterfall in Compass Gardens.
Photographer David Dawson went along to see how they did.