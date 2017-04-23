Gala Evening of Dancing at Woodhall Spa

Lincoln Mixed Formation Team, undefeated UK Champions, gave a demonstration as almost 80 dancers attended a Grand Gala evening of ballroom, Latin and sequence dancing in Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa.

They team won their title at the UK Finals held in Blackpool last October and performed their winning routine, which is largely based on music from ‘Mary Poppins’.

The team is choreographed and trained by Andrew Pigg from Lincoln.

Their stunning routine, faultlessly executed, was greatly appreciated by the audience.

As an encore, the team danced the Balmoral Blues and The Lilac Waltz with enormous grace, precision and poise, a truly captivating sight.

Music for the Balmoral Blues and Lilac Waltz and for the general dancing throughout the evening was provided by international organist Nicholas Martin BEM.

The evening was videoed and a DVD showing the highlights is available, with proceeds, at the request of the team, going to the charity ‘Miracles to Believe In’.

This charity was founded by Nicholas, his wife Marianne and a group of parents whose children also suffer from Autism, to provide aid and support for children, adults and families affected by the condition.

The Saturday night mixed ballroom and sequence dances are held in Coronation Hall on the first and third Saturdays evenings of each month, and sequence tea dances on the first and third Tuesday afternoons.

The dances are presented by Phil and Delia Groves and Nicholas Martin provides live music on one Saturday and one Tuesday every month.

Enquiries can be made on 01526 353225.