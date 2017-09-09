Fundraising trio win Bardney Youth Shield

Three young people have made such an impact on their local community that when it came to nominations for the Bardney Youth Shield they swept the board.

Usually nominations are followed by in depth discussion among the committee, but this year every nomination was for this group of young men.

In 2016, Alex Bond, Liam Wilson and Travis Ayers, members of Bardney Youth Club, spoke to Jenny and Brian Wilkins, who run the Youth Club, asking if they could raise money to resurface the multi-use court at Bardney Gateway Centre.

Encouraged to take the lead in this, they formed the group Bardney Youth Football, and have since researched pitch surfaces and applied for grant funding, but to achieve funding they have to raise money themselves, so far they have accumulated £2000 of the £5000 pounds they need, by organising coffee mornings, quiz nights and treasure hunts, and have continued when others may have been put off by poor attendance. Funds were boosted when patrons of the bingo at The Nags Head, Bardney, raised money from their Bingo sessions.

Alex Bond and Travis Ayres also spent the two weeks restoring the memorial garden in North Hykeham as part of the NCS scheme.

They’ve worked hard through the holidays and still found the time to keep up with their fundraising for our Bardney Youth club, and whilst doing all this Travis regularly Turned up to help Brian with painting at Bardney Gateway Centre.

When Bardney Gala struggled to find new volunteers to take over the BBQ, all three boys stepped in and worked hard, providing visitors with tasty burgers and hot dogs all day long.

The Youth Shield is awarded each year to a local young person up to the age of 18, who has proved a role model to others in our community. Carrie Howe, Chair of Bardney Gateway Centre, presented the Shield at Bardney Gala, where she surprised the boys, who were busy running the BBQ for the event.

Alex, Liam and Travis will hold the shield for a year (their names engraved on it along with previous recipients), after which it will be returned to be awarded to another young person, or persons, they do however get to permanently keep smaller, personal versions, which were presented along with the Youth Shield.