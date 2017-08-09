Fun of the fete at Stainfield

Have your say

Ann Pepper and Brenda Davis were kept busy on the tombola stall during the recent garden fete in Stainfield, held in the gardens of Charlie and Sheila Naughton. This successful event raised £684 for St Andrew’s Church, part of the United Parish of Bardney.

Set amidst parkland, St Andrew’s Church is of red brick and limestone in Queen Anne style.

It was extensively renovated by James Fowler in the 19th century.

The church has recently been redecorated. Photo by John Edwards.