From cycling to cocktails to raise money for St Barnabas (Lincolnshire) Hospice

Caroline Swindin, left, and her helpers at the bag pack session in Market Rasen Tesco with store manager Jen Allmond and Community Champion Jenny Stimson EMN-170830-092413001
A charity worker is taking on 35 challenges this year to mark a significant milestone in the life of St Barnabas Hospice.

Caroline Swindin is helping celebrate the hospice’s 35 years of service to the people of Lincolnshire by getting involved in a range of activities.

“Being a somewhat crazy/mad/stupid person, my friend Becca and I have taken it upon ourselves to do `35 for 35’ throughout the year with the aim of raising £3,500,” said Caroline, corporate fundraiser for St Barnabas Hospice.

Fun challenges include trying 35 cocktails and making 35 random acts of kindness, but there is a more serious side when it comes to cycling.

“We are both novice cyclists, but we have already done the Castle to Coast to Castle ride of 103 miles in a day and at the end of September, we will be cycling from London to Paris.

“We have done a lot of training, but I am still very nervous on a bike, so this is, in a way, a double challenge for me.”

To support the pair in their challenge quest make a donation through their fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/CarolineandBecca