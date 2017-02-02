From Baywatch to Woodhall Spa - just sign up!

Could you be the new Mitch Buchannan or CJ Parker?

Jubilee Park in Woodhall Spa is offering people the chance to qualify as a lifeguard during this month’s half term holidays.

An NPLQ lifeguard course will be held at the pool at St Hugh’s School from Monday February 13 to Friday February 17, (9-5pm).

The course costs £230 and participants must be 16 and able to swim 50m in less than a minute.

Anyone who passes the final assessment can apply for a position as a life guard at the park’s outdoor pool.

For details contact Rachael on 07554 422145 or email jpwslessons@outlook.com