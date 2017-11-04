Frighteningly good Halloween fun for all at Tattershall Castle

Little witches, skeletons and zombies crowded Tattershall Castle last week for some half-term Halloween fun.

Throughout the week, around 3,000 visitors explored the creepy castle, with hundreds of children taking part in another of Professor Von Tattershall’s trails.

Morgan Wallace-Hodges from Horncastle EMN-171030-171851001

Families searched for the parts to make up an Anti-Robot Mummy Device to help fight off robotic Egyptian mummies and send them back to the land of the dead.

The week ended with another successful Halloween Spooktacular event on Sunday.

Young visitors who dressed to impress in spooky costumes enjoyed free entry throughout the day, whilst their parents went along to soak up the last of the autumn sun in the grounds.

The castle had some interesting additions especially for the occasion, including ‘body parts’ in fireplaces and giant spiders in the basement

Jasmine and Holly Chappell from Lincoln EMN-171030-171916001

Families were also able to get crafty in the Parlour and have their faces painted up as their favourite creepy character too.

For the truly brave, visitors were able to take part in the annual ghost tours on a few select evenings, exploring the castle after dark.

Engrossed in tales of sinister deeds and past lives, visitors were able to see the castle in a whole different light.

The tours proved as popular as ever, selling out every single night.

Eva 'Spider' Snel from Partney EMN-171030-171825001

The next event at the castle will be the Christmas market on November 18 and 19.