Free walks in the Wolds - Caistor, Market Rasen and Horncastle

A number of free walks are available this weekend as part of the Walkers are Welcome National Conference, being hosted jointly by the Market Rasen, Caistor and Horncastle groups.

They get under way on Saturday at 10am, Market Rasen market place - Market Rasen to Tealby, 9-mile circular (5hrs), boots and lunch required and at 10am at Willingham Woods picnic site for a walk around the woods, 2 to 3-mile (2hrs) guided by Forestry Commission expert.

10.15am Salutation Inn, Nettleton - Nettleton Valley, 5-mile circular (3hrs). Boots needed.

10.15am Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre - Caistor Town Trail. 1.5-miles.

2pm Market Rasen Heritage Walk, guided by Rase Heritage Society. 1-mile. To book call 01427 675162.

2pm Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre - Geology Detectives in Caistor. 1.5-miles (1hr 15mins).

On Sunday:

1.30pm Admiral Rodney - Horncastle Town walk (1hr 30mins).