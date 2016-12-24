Free IT training on offer for farmers in Louth

Farmers based in the East Lindsey region are being offered free IT training and equipment thanks to funding from the Prince’s Countryside Fund, which has been awarded to the Grimsby Institute Group.

The ‘Technology for Information Literacy’ (TIL) project aims to ensure the region’s mature farming community are introduced to essential IT skills to improve farm efficiency.

TIL is available to anyone who is aged 55 years and over, active in a farm business and living or working in East Lindsey.

The course will run for eight weeks between 10am-12noon, from Tuesday, January 10, to Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

The course will be taught in small informal groups and will be available at the Louth Learning Centre in Aswell Street.

Participants are also offered the opportunity to access ongoing support for one year (up to the 31 st January, 2018), to help refresh their memory and provide ongoing support.

Places are strictly limited for the courses. For further information and details of how to register please call 01472 340946.