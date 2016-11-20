Free East Lindsey car parking on ‘Small Business Saturday’

People in East Lindsey are being encouraged to shop local on Saturday December 3 in support of ‘Small Business Saturday’ - and ELDC is providing free parking in all its car parks.

The Small Business Saturday campaign, which first launched in 2013, aims to raise the profile of small businesses and encourage shoppers to support them.

Portfolio Holder for Rural Economy and Market Towns at the District Council, Councillor Adam Grist, said: “East Lindsey has a wealth of small independent businesses and the contribution they make to the economy and community should be celebrated.

“On December 3 – and every other shopping day – I’d encourage shoppers to think local first.”

In advance of December 3, businesses can register their support for the day on the Small Business Saturday website.

As well as providing a listing for the business, by registering on the website businesses have access to a marketing ‘toolkit’ and the opportunity to list any specific events they have planned to celebrate the day.

Businesses are also able to sign up to the e-Business Brief which has a wealth of useful information regarding business events, training and funding opportunities and is available via a free e-mail subscription by emailing business.news@e-lindsey.gov.uk.

• Visit www.smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com for more information.