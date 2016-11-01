Free course to help get back into work

Horncastle based Children’s Links is launching a free six week course next Thursday (November 10) designed to help people take the first steps back into work.

The course is called ‘Kickstart’ and is part of the National Lottery funded Greater Lincolnshire Move project.

The aim is to focus on creating fun activities and building a healthy lifestyle and it is the perfect stepping stone for anyone wanting to gain employment or undertake further training to work with children and young people.

Details from 01507 528305 or email training@childrenslinks.org.uk