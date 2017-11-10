Free breast screening at mobile unit in Louth

More women will be able to visit a free mobile breast screening unit over the next few months when it arrives at Louth County Hospital.

The unit, run by the Lincolnshire Breast Screening Service, will be situated in the hospital’s car park from mid-November until June 2018.

The service will be automatically inviting women aged between 50 and 70, who are registered with five GP practices in the local area: Marsh Medical Practice, Kidgate Surgery, James Street Family Practice, Newmarket Medical Practice, and North Thoresby Practice.

Women aged 71 years and over, who would like to be screened, are welcome to ring the administration office to make an appointment at their convenience on 01522 573999.

The breast screening service is part of the national Age Extension Pilot Scheme, in which women aged between 47 -49 years and 71- 73 years are also automatically invited for an appointment.

Screening Office Manager, Alysa Page, from United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), said: “Early detection of breast cancer is crucial in improving a woman’s prognosis and so we strongly encourage women to attend a breast screening session.

“Little is known about how to prevent breast cancer, but the earlier it is found the better the chance for successful treatment.

“About one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime and there’s a good chance of recovery if it’s detected in its early stages.

“Providing a screening service is part of the work being done to reduce this life threatening disease.”

For further information, call 01522 573999.