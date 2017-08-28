Formula One comes to Horncastle garage!

On Friday September 1, 10am -6pm, the Laurels Service Station will be celebrating 55 years with the Partnership of the Shell Brand.

There will be a Ferrari Formula One Race Car for customers to view - a rare opportunity!

Every hour there will be a lucky winner of £30 worth of petrol or diesel.

All customers will receive a raffle ticket with the chance to win £100 Argos vouchers.

Plus there will be samples all day of freshly baked Lincolnshire Sausage Rolls and sweet treats.

Lots of surprises all day and treats all day especially for little passengers - everyone is welcome.