Force personell Slog it out for charity

Forty members of the armed forces completed a series of challenges as part of the 29th Annual Logistics Squadron’s charity event the Boston Slog. This event consists of four separate challenges including a 14-mile Iron Man and Iron Lady cycle ride to the Stump - with a return run; a 28-mile Cycle Man round-trip race; a half-marathon of 13.2 miles from the Boston Stump back to RAF Coningsby via Gypsy Bridge known as The Run.

This year’s ‘Iron Man’ was Chief Technician Matthew McNeil with a combined run and cycle time of 2hrs 27mins. The Cycle Man was Corporal Gary Sparks in 1hr 13 mins with Corporal Iain Bailey running the 13.2 miles in a mere 1 hr and 20 mins. No-one took part in the full Iron Lady challenge, however some female members did take part in the cycle.

It is hoped the event will raise more than £500 which will be split between the British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK.