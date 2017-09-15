Food bank in Skegness makes urgent plea for food, sleeping bags and tents

A food bank in Skegness is making an urgent plea for food, sleeping bags and tents following a rise in the number of homeless living on our streets.

The summer has seen three times as many people approaching the Storehouse for support compared with last season – and with the cold weather approaching they are desperately short of supplies.

P3 searching for signs of homeless living in Skegness. ANL-170915-074941001

Debby Harland, Restore co-ordinator at the Storehouse, said they have been made aware of another eight homeless people living on the streets in Skegness over the past week.

She said: “For some reason they seem to gravitate to where they think there will be a lot of people.

“They think they will find somewhere to live but it isn’t always easy.

“Our stocks are running low and, with the cold weather coming, as well as needing food we are especially short of tents and sleeping bags.”

Help will soon be available through ACTion Lincs, a countywide partnership set up to provide life-changing support and tackle some of the most complex homelessness cases in Lincolnshire.

Once accepted onto the long-term programme, support will be provided to the 120 individuals in any setting whether that is on the street, in prison, in hospital or someone’s home. Traditionally, support has been shorter term and hasn’t benefitted from such integration between services.

As previously reported, the project has been awarded £1.3 million of Social Impact Bond (SIB) funding from Central Government. It is one of only eight projects nationally to receive this support and is the first SIB project to launch from this funding.

Delivery will be led by Charity P3, and is the result of a successful and innovative partnership involving Lincolnshire County Council, all seven District Councils, Health, Addaction and Integrated Offender Management Teams (ARC).

The ACTion Lincs service will be tasked with achieving specific outcomes including:

l Helping each person to access and sustain their own accommodation

l Access to both mental health and drug and alcohol treatment services, and support to help people sustain this where required

l Help with accessing training, education and employment

Jonny Goldsmith, Operations Manager for Charity P3 who work closely to help the homeless in Skegness will oversee the delivery of the ACTion Lincs project.

He said: “Crucially, by offering support over a prolonged period of time and by being flexible to meet the needs of the people that we are working with, we hope to give them the best opportunity to bring about lasting change in their lives.”

ACTion Lincs will be delivered by link workers, including a specialist drug and alcohol recovery worker and a specialist mental health practitioner. Updates on progress will be given in due course.

RAFFLE TO RAISE FUNDS FOR FOOD BANK

The Storehouse in Skegness is holding a raffle to raise funds for Skegness Food Bank.

Tickets are available at the reception in North Parade for £1 a strip. The raffle will be drawn by the Mayor of Skegness Coun Danny Brookes on Monday, October 2, at 2pm.

Donations of food, tents or sleeping bags can be taken to the Food Bank at the Storehouse in North Parade, Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm.

Food needed includes UHT milk, instant or tinned potatoes, tinned meatballs, rice pudding, tinned fruit, biscuits, pasta and tinned spaghetti bolognese.

