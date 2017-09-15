Firefighters will make a splash with charity car washes

Firefighters across the county will be soaking up the suds and getting cars squeaky clean all in the name of charity over the next two weekends.

Local fire crews will be on hand to make your car sparkle and shine in return for a small donation to The Fire Fighters Charity.

Crews will be bringing out their buckets and sponges on Saturday September 16 at Binbrook Station (10am-2pm) and Horncastle Station (10am-2pm).

The following Saturday, September 23, the charity car washes will be held at North Somercotes Station (9am-1pm) and Woodhall Spa Station (9.30am–1.30pm).

Lee Marsh, from Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue, said: “Our fire crews across Lincolnshire have been taking part in car washes for a number of years now, with members of the public always keen to support.

“All proceeds will go straight to The Fire Fighters Charity, which provides life enhancing support for serving and retired firefighters, and which is completely reliant on donations to continue its work.

“We hope as many people as possible will go along to their local station and help our crews raise money for a worthwhile cause!”

• For more information on Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lfr.