Final preparations for Spa Arnhem commemorations

Final preparations are underway for one of the county’s largest commemorations of the Battle of Arnhem.

The event will be held in Woodhall Spa on Saturday (September 9), starting at 11am with a service at St Peter’s Church.

That will be followed by a parade which will form up on Iddesleigh Road and make its way to the Cottage Museum where the Last Post will be sounded and wreaths laid at a short service.

Organisers have planned for flypast by a Lancaster and Spitfire from the Battle of Brtain Memorial Flight although that will depend on availability after the recent scare over the safety of the aircrafts’ engines.

Invitations have been sent to an extensive number of Regimental Associations, County VIPs and other organisations.

Woodhall Spa has strong links with Arnhem, which was one of the major battles in the closing stages of the Second World War.

Many of the British and Polish troops who took part in the battle were based in a series of camps between Woodhall Spa and Kirkby on Bain.

Around 2,000 personnel were housed in two large Nissan-hut camps. Very little remains of the camps, except some brick footings and a carved Polish eagle.

VIP visitors included Field Marshal Montgomery, King George VI and Princess Alice,